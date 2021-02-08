Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

NASDAQ:AFYA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,392. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 25.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,293,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 261,205 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,591,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,580,000 after buying an additional 260,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,290,000 after buying an additional 224,496 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 61.2% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 136,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 51,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

