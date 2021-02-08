Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Equities research analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $103.45 on Monday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

In related news, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.

