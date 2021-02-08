Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Equities research analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.66% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.
Shares of AFRM stock opened at $103.45 on Monday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $137.98.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.
See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.