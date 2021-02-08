Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.50-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.12.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $13.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.89. 14,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,204. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $120.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.