AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,044 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.04 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $93.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

