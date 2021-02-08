AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com stock opened at $277.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.07 and its 200 day moving average is $265.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $319.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIX. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

