AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $420.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.