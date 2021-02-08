AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 71,616 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $31.05.

