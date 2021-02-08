AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $225.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.85. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

