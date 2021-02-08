AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 579.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

