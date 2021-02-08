AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $10,889,000. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hologic by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hologic by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Hologic by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

