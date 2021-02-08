AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 242.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $109.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

