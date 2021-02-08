Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

