Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $47,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 29,317 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.