Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,995 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 10.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $493.38. 20,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

