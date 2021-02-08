Addison Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after purchasing an additional 273,270 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $89.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The company has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

