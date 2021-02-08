Addison Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,200 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 600.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,571 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on L. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

