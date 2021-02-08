Addison Advisors LLC Invests $74,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 979,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,416,000 after purchasing an additional 71,893 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,061,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,104,000 after purchasing an additional 156,246 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

C stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

