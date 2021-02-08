Addison Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

