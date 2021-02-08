Addison Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 177,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $234.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $234.36.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

