Addison Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,660 shares of company stock worth $4,069,206. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $79.87 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

