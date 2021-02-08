Addison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,637 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,090,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 1,047,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 25,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

