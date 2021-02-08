ADAMANT Messenger Price Reaches $0.0133 on Exchanges (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $3,920.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 106,156,987 coins and its circulating supply is 86,014,976 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

According to CryptoCompare, “ADAMANT Messenger is a decentralized anonymous messenger based on the blockchain system. It’s independent of any governments or corporations, and even developers due to the distributed network infrastructure that contains an open-source code. ADAMANT Business is a private blockchain for companies, based on ADAMANT. Unlike typical P2P and centralized messengers, the blockchain system offers superior security and privacy. What’s more, it provides users with new possibilities such as storing and transferring cryptocurrencies In-Chat with full control of private keys; use ADAMANT as a 2FA solution, exchange cryptocurrency anonymously and bet on Bitcoin rates and more. The ADAMANT blockchain system belongs to its users. Nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts. Users take full responsibility for their content, messages, media, and goals and intentions of using the messenger. Privacy is the main concept of ADAMANT: neither phone numbers nor emails are required. Apps have no access to the contact list or geotags, IPs are hidden from chatters and paranoids can use ADAMANT via Tor. All the messages are encrypted with the Diffie-Hellman Curve25519, Salsa20, Poly1305 algorithms and signed by SHA-256 + Ed25519 EdDSA. Private keys are never transferred to the network. The sequence of messages and their authenticity is guaranteed by the blockchain. Apps are available for Web PWA, Tor, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS, GNU/Linux. “

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

