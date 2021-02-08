ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.01

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.01 and last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 13106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 386,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 112,751 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.