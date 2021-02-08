Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Accenture were worth $70,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. 140166 cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $253.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.45. The firm has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

