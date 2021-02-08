Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

