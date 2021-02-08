AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $82,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $108.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.15. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.