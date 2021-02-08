ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 25 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 25 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 target price on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 23.54.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

