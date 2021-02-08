ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of ABB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in ABB by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 327,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.