A10 Networks (ATEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect A10 Networks to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATEN stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $811.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,889 shares of company stock worth $142,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their price target on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.