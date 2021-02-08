A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.74

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.74 and last traded at $60.58, with a volume of 452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,830. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,919,000 after purchasing an additional 254,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,299,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,073,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,617,000 after acquiring an additional 175,120 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.