961 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after buying an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after buying an additional 339,116 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,655,000 after buying an additional 257,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,428 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $54.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $60.73.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

