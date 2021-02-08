9,175 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Avantor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $29.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,654,197.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.