85,000 Shares in INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) Bought by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. INSU Acquisition Corp. II comprises about 0.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Shares of NASDAQ INAQ opened at $17.96 on Monday. INSU Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

