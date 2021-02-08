776 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $46.04 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

