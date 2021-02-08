$763.53 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to announce $763.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $757.20 million and the highest is $776.40 million. First Horizon posted sales of $477.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,269. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,648,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

