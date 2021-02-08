762 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $72.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

