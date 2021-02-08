$706.52 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce sales of $706.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $666.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $727.46 million. Transocean reported sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

RIG traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 17,183,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,929,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $100,269,000 after buying an additional 3,529,403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Transocean by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 1,414,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,850,526 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 311,735 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Transocean by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 3,815,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 877,625 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

