6,222 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.0% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 247,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.02. 9,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,317. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.