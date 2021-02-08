$62.82 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will report $62.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.61 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $225.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $225.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $365.87 million, with estimates ranging from $365.74 million to $366.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

SKLZ stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. Skillz has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $8,417,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $8,291,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.