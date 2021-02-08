5,580 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 843.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 157,289 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,971,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,111.44, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 89,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $6,757,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,703 shares of company stock valued at $26,661,224. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

