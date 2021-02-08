5,445 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,445 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,069,000 after acquiring an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of SAP by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 7,593,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,985,000 after acquiring an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.37. 11,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.41. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.