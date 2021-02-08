52,433 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $53.06 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

In related news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

