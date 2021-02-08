51,617 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 6.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,697 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after purchasing an additional 133,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.19 on Monday, hitting $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,483. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $147.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.