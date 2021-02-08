500 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

LIT opened at $67.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $72.95.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

