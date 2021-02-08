47,800 Shares in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Purchased by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. BioTelemetry accounts for approximately 2.8% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BioTelemetry as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,325,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in BioTelemetry by 46.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 177,654 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 44,584 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of BEAT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.89. 21,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,025. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

