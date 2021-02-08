$465.98 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce $465.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.77 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $295.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of EXAS traded up $3.89 on Wednesday, reaching $148.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,165. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average of $111.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after acquiring an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,232,000 after purchasing an additional 114,087 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.