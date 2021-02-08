4,255 Shares in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Purchased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

BATS:NUMG traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,295 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

