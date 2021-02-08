4,205 Shares in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB opened at $80.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $84.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,732,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,592.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,074,700 over the last 90 days. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

