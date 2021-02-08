3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

