3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Raised by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 36.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 346.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $179.77. 45,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.34. The company has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.